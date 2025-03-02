Kenny Omega Says He’s No Longer An EVP on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Kenny Omega sent a message to Konosuke Takeshita and said that he’s no longer an AEW EVP. The two are set to face each other at Revolution on March 9 for the International title. Omega said that if Takeshita wins, he might have to admit he’s not the best anymore and Don Callis was right. He said if he lost, he might never challenge for a major title again. That’s when he added that after the last year, he no longer has the baggage of the Elite or his title as an EVP.

"It's not about revenge, this is about what you hold." Kenny Omega sends a message to AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis ahead of their match at #AEWRevolution! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@KennyOmegamanX | @takesoup | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/ki4tFaGbPV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025