wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Says He’s No Longer An EVP on AEW Collision

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Kenny Omega sent a message to Konosuke Takeshita and said that he’s no longer an AEW EVP. The two are set to face each other at Revolution on March 9 for the International title. Omega said that if Takeshita wins, he might have to admit he’s not the best anymore and Don Callis was right. He said if he lost, he might never challenge for a major title again. That’s when he added that after the last year, he no longer has the baggage of the Elite or his title as an EVP.

