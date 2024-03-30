Kenny Omega Says He’s Not Really Proud of His Work in ROH

– During a recent Twitch stream, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recalled his time in Ring of Honor (ROH). Jazwares recently revealed a new action figure of Omega based on his time in ROH. Omega said he was asked about what he called this version of Omega, and htis was his response (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I didn’t call him anything, he was a freaking jobber. ROH Kenny was fun. I had a couple of good matches that I was really proud of, there’s one three-way match against Bryan [Danielson] and Seth [Rollins]. I did a match against CD [Christopher Daniels] that I really liked. There’s a couple of good ones, but generally speaking, I wasn’t really proud of what I did there, it’s a shame.”

At ROH Bound by Hate in November 2008, Omega faces Bryan Danielson and Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins) in a Triple Threat Match that was won by Danielson.