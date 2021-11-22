wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Officially Vacates AAA Mega Championship, Main Event Announcement Coming Tomorrow

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega AEW Dynamite

AAA has announced that Kenny Omega has officially vacated the AAA Mega Championship due to injury, and will not appear at Triplemania Regia. As previously reported, Omega is taking time off for surgeries for problems with his shoulder, knees, an abdominal hernia and a septum issue.

AAA will make an announcement about his replacement at the event tomorrow.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading