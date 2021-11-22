wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Officially Vacates AAA Mega Championship, Main Event Announcement Coming Tomorrow
November 22, 2021 | Posted by
AAA has announced that Kenny Omega has officially vacated the AAA Mega Championship due to injury, and will not appear at Triplemania Regia. As previously reported, Omega is taking time off for surgeries for problems with his shoulder, knees, an abdominal hernia and a septum issue.
AAA will make an announcement about his replacement at the event tomorrow.
Por temas de lesión y cirugías, @KennyOmegamanX no podrá estar presente en #TriplemaniaRegia; por lo cual, a partir de este momento, el MegaCampeonato de @luchalibreaaa queda vacante, teniendo como primer retador a @vikingo_aaa; más noticias en breve.
— Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 22, 2021
