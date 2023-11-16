Kenny Omega Weighs In On The Evolution Of AEW, How It’s Changed From Day One

Kenny Omega has been with AEW from the start, and he recently reflected on how the company has changed since then. Omega spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and during the conversation he talked about the company’s changes since their launch.

“Everything changes and it’s hard to really predict with 100 percent accuracy how something is going to end up,” Omega noted. “There was a lot of new promotion energy back then. There was a lot of excitement, and people were willing to give us the benefit of the doubt and give us a shot. We had a locker room and a team of real go-getters. Every week was something new, something exciting. We were just trying to get our footing. Now we have a much larger roster, and we have a lot of our bases covered.”

He added, “Is it different now than it was on day one? Absolutely it’s different. Do I still feel that I have an identity within this company? Yeah, it’s still AEW. From 2019 until now, every single year has been completely different from one another. I didn’t even realize it until you asked me the question just now how different year one was from year two and year three. It’s all about making the fans happy. You strip back everything from the original mission statement, it was really all about making fans happy. At the end of the day, if the fans are happy with the product, if the networks are happy, if everyone is happy who consumes our product, then I’m happy too.”

Omega teams with Chris Jericho on Saturday at AEW Full Gear against the Young Bucks.