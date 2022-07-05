Kenny Omega on How Jim Cornette Makes Money Off of Using ‘Hateful Speech’

– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega recently took part in a CEO Gaming stream on Twitch. During the conversation, he shared his thoughts on Jim Cornette. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Omega on Jim Cornette’s use of hateful speech: “I think Jim Cornette has backed himself up into a corner where, now, he’s found this group of extremely pathetic human beings who have no other thing to aspire to become, or no one to base their life off of, no one to listen to, no one to adhere to their commands. And so, when it became a character that he could play as though he was still traveling up and down the strip in the indies, like back in the old days, now he’s got this group of people hanging off his every word. And all he has to do is sit and talk on a podcast with some other guy. When he realized he could make money by delivering hateful speech, he backed himself into a corner, and now, if he wants to make rent, if he wants to buy his fancy McDonald’s double cheeseburger meal, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention and a lot of the time, that’s going to be your’s truly.”

On how Cornette and his cult’s comments affect the locker room: “That seeps into our locker room too. Yeah, it does. Everyone is so afraid of the f*cking cult of Cornette army and people that have like, you know, anti-AEW sites that they want to be — they want to do whatever the f*ck they can to stay safe.”