Kenny Omega On Kurt Angle Being a Dream Match For Him, Having Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson in AEW

Kenny Omega has one dream opponent that he missed out in facing in the ring: Kurt Angle. Omega spoke with Adam’s Apple for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On the buzz around so many wrestling companies right now: “It’s great to see that there are more fans than ever enjoying multiple products across the world. I’m glad to see we’re growing, and thriving, and we’re seeing a lot of new fresh matchups and scenarios in wrestling that we haven’t seen in a long time. So, it’s an exciting time to be a wrestler and an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.”

On how AEW is succeeding with the 18 – 49 demographic: “We were able to introduce some fresh faces that people hadn’t seen on TV, and I think that we’re mixing them in with established faces like the guys Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, CM Punk. And when you do that on worldwide television, it gets people excited and gives them something fresh. We just happen to be another promotion, so it’s competition across the board for everyone.”

On not viewing AEW as competition to WWE: “I’ve always been the guy that when I’m there at that building, I’m just going to try my best, put out the best product possible, and just be different. So I feel like rather more than competition, we’re just that other option out there for you if you want to see something different and new.”

On having Cole and Danielson in AEW: “For me, they’re friends that I’ve seen, and grew up with, and done the indies with, and toured with. So, it’s like a high school reunion of sorts almost. And it’s great to work with these guys after 4, or 5, or 10 years! Maybe even more in some cases. It’s just great to be back among friends and make some new magic because we’ve all changed, we’ve all grown, we’ve all evolved.”

On his dream opponent: “I felt like I just missed out on maybe wrestling Kurt Angle, and that would have been a dream match for me. He’s a guy that I consider probably one of the best of all time. Especially for what I try to do in the ring and I try to bring in athletics and real sports. He was a jack of all trades and there won’t be anyone like him ever again, I don’t think.”