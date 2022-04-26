Kenny Omega on Low Bar for Wrestler of the Year in 2022, Still Expects to Win If He Were to Show up in December

– AEW star Kenny Omega took to Twitter this week, and he commented on the Wrestler of the Year landscape for 2022. Initially, a fan tweeted, “It’s going to be great when @KennyOmegamanX misses half a year and still wins wrestler of the year.”

Omega later responded, “The bar is shockingly low in 2022. I could show up in December and still win via landslide.” You can check out that tweet below.

Kenny Omega has been off TV since losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page to rehab a number of injuries. It’s unknown when he will be making his return.