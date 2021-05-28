Kenny Omega On What His Opponents Bring To World Title Match at AEW Double Or Nothing, His Character’s Motivation

Kenny Omega is set to face both PAC and Orange Cassidy with his World Title on the line at AEW Double Or Nothing, and he discussed the match and more in a new interview. Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, which takes place on Sunday’s PPV. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cassidy being in the match: “Orange Cassidy is the kind of wrestler that is polarizing. He’s tremendous in the ring. People don’t always take him seriously. It looks like he doesn’t take himself seriously, so the last thing the Kenny Omega character would ever want is to lose to someone like Orange Cassidy. It’s going to be an explosive match.”

On his character’s motivation: “For the character, I need that championship as a sign of validation. Even with Don Callis saying otherwise, the Kenny Omega character doesn’t believe he is the best without the belt.”

On the debate on who the world’s ‘best’ wrestler is: “I can’t get caught up in that ‘best in the world’ talk. It’s too subjective. I think of it this way—who is the best superhero? If you go by power, you might just say Superman. But then there are people that like how Batman is flawed, how he has weaknesses, and that makes him the best. So, to someone, the best in the world may be someone with flaws that make them a more interesting performer and character. All I try to do as a performer is not shy any from any genre, style, or match variation. I don’t want to make an entire career out of being a babyface or a heel. I’ve tried to challenge myself in all different types of matches, including against my own tag team partner or stablemates. I always want to challenge myself in the ring, and that’s what I plan on doing again when we create something very special at Double or Nothing.”