Kenny Omega on the Challenges of His In-Ring Return

– Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared on Busted Open Radio this week ahead of tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Omega discussed his recent in-ring return in the Trios Championship Tournament and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kenny Omega on how he feels about his in-ring return: “Pretty good. It’s a lot like riding a bike, getting back in the ring. It wasn’t too long until I felt comfortable again, but it was a unique scenario where, I was getting back in the ring for the first time after a long hiatus against three incredibly talented luchadors. Every area of the world, every culture, has their own take on wrestling and the way they go about performing pro wrestling.”

On the challenge of his in-ring return: “To come back to a scenario where I’m not really doing conventional pro wrestling in North America, and I’m in there with luchadors and people of a high lucha influence, it was a challenge. It was very cool, very fun, I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn’t bang up anything else. I didn’t get any inkling or feeling that there wasn’t something that wasn’t ready to be back. As long as there were no red flags, for me, I’m just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew.”

On tonight’s Dynamite, Omega and The Young Bucks will face The United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open) in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The winners will move on to the finals for the title later this Sunday, Sept. 4 at AEW All Out 2022. The winners will become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.