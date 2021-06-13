Kenny Omega on the Limits of AEW Working With Other Companies, Promotions Working Together

– The Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast recently interviewed AEW & Impact World champion Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kenny Omega on the limits of AEW working with other companies: “I think there will always be limits. There will always be lines that you cannot cross. But I believe that there is a world, right place, right time, when you can see every company working together. And I don’t necessarily mean every company. I just mean if another wanted to work with another company, I think they’d be open to the idea. And I think again, this is a terrible thing to say, one of the reasons the Forbidden Door, quote unquote, was opened with New Japan, it was partly due to what we’re all struggling with right now, which is a pandemic.”

Omega on the pandemic making everyone realize they can work together: “For us to take a step back and stop worrying about our own stuff and see what kind of world we’re all living in. It’s the same world. And how we need to set aside petty differences, how we need to set aside just age old tropes of ‘this is my company and my territory and stay the heck out. There’s no way we can ever play nice and cross paths.’ I think it was great that now people are realizing we’re all struggling in the same way. We’re all facing the same hardships. This is the same planet and a lot of us are sharing the same fans. So why not make the world a bit of a better place as best as we can for what we do, which is something very minor in the grand scheme of things, which is just professional wrestling? We’re not as important as a lot of us think we are. But if we can contribute in some kind of positive way with what we do and what we’re good at, we need to take the motion to do that. That’s always been my approach.”