Kenny Omega on the Possibility of AEW & WWE Ever Working Together

– AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and talked with Dave Meltzer about the rumors that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan may both soon debut in AEW. Below are some highlights (h/t WrestlingInc).

Kenny Omega on AEW working with other promotions: “I really wanted to kind of wanted to open the floodgates and show what it’s like when people play nice with one another. I really think this is a situation where only the fans win.”

On the possibility of AEW ever working with WWE: “The one huge crossover, will you ever see WWE team up with anybody? Who knows? I feel as the world evolves and changes and time goes by, people become more open-minded to everything, whether it be the wrestlers themselves, people in the office, the fans. I wouldn’t hold my breath but at the same time I would never say it’s impossible.”