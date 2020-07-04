Kenny Omega On The Pressure Of Performing In The Ring After Getting A Six Star Match

In an interview with The Natural Aristocrat, Kenny Omega spoke about if he’s had added pressure on his in-ring performances after Dave Meltzer gave one of his matches six stars. Here are highlights:

On if Meltzer rating his match six stars put more pressure on him: “Yeah, I mean it’s a double edged sword really because when you set that standard, that precedent that you can have a six star match… For some people there’s an expectation that, ‘Oh, if I see Kenny Omega, this is what I expect and hope to see!’ And there’s a lot of variables that go into making a 6-star match. Now, I’ve had I think four or five matches that have went over 6-stars or 6 and over. I’ve had more than that go over 5 stars. But I never feel the pressure to have to deliver what one critic deems over a 5-star match. What I’m trying to do is just diversify my resume, I never want to have to give what in one person’s mind is a 6-star match. That 6-star match to him isn’t necessarily what I think is a 6-star match. It isn’t necessarily what my neighbor that was beside me thinks is a 6-star match. It’s not what little Jimmy who lives across the world and generally likes watching Sailor Moon, maybe he doesn’t consider that a 6-star match. I’m trying to always have performances that can appeal to all sorts of different people, from all walks of life. I think as long as there is somebody in the world, that looks at one of my performances and considers it time not wasted. Or one of the best things that they’ve seen, I feel like my job is complete. So, yes there’s pressure to always give a performance that I think merits somebody’s interest and high praise. But it doesn’t necessarily have to be that one person’s praise.”

On what match is his favorite: “That’s a very good question. Of course, I’m very proud of the match that was the only one that’s ever been rated 7-stars (NJPW Dominion). That was the culmination of a year’s worth of storytelling and I felt like it was a great way to end the story. It not only gave something brand new for fans but fully implementing storyline elements from all the matches that came before it. So, that match I’m very proud of. My most recent 6-star match that I had in AEW was one that I was extremely proud of because I could get it with my friends. That I had RTW was one I was extremely proud of because I could do with my friends. Generally speaking, it’s very difficult to obtain a 6-star rating. At least by the Meltzer system, in America. I think for us to pull it off is just a real feather in the cap for all four of us to do something that no one really in North America has ever done. Not only that but again like I said, one person’s opinion is fantastic, someone who’s very studied and knowledgeable in wrestling. But the general feedback from anyone that’s seen the match and other critics alike really enjoyed it. That for me is the ultimate payoff, when you start to see almost universal praise. Of course, you might find someone who will vilify it which is fine. But when you see generally incredibly positive feedback from sometimes even people who don’t like your stuff. It’s a real good feeling that kind of lets you know, you did a good night’s worth of work.”

On not attending the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard: “Oh, we all thought I was going to be there! Even though I’d already been involved with the AEW project at that point and everyone knew my intentions of going there… It was always my hope that I could still be a part of that show. But you know, things happen. It was just a preference that there was no one from AEW to represent on that card. But I was always ready, willing, and able. I still feel that it’s a shame that it couldn’t have happened because there was nothing on my end that had caused that to happen. But I understand there’s not just a service to the fans but there’s a very unknown business side to everything we do. I’d call about to happen. Whether it be in wrestling or fear of working any kind of job. There’s a hierarchy and there’s stuff that happens behind closed doors that no one ever hears about or talks about. And those decisions were made without my involvement, and it was decided I wouldn’t be on the show. Again, I still apologize to fans because of that and it is a shame because I would have loved to show people something special from New Japan in one of the world’s most famous arenas.”