Kenny Omega On Trying to Stay a Junior Heavyweight in NJPW, ‘Going Against the Grain’ To Do So

Kenny Omega is in full promotion mode for his REDCON1 supplements deal, and talked about how he used to try to stay lighter to stick with the junior heavyweight division in NJPW. Omega spoke with Fightful about his supplement deal and more, and you can check out a couple of highlights and the video below:

On choosing to stay with Junior Heavyweights for a while: “Aside from being able to push your own limits, in the gym or otherwise, in whatever training you’re doing, supplementing comes into play for me as I get older where it helps you deal with injuries and the rough travel. When you’re on a bus for seven or nine hours or on a plane and going from plane to plane and you don’t have time to sit down and eat, these are where these things come into play, making sure you’re getting your calories and vitamin profile. When you talk about the AJ Styles turn, I felt that I was going against the grain to stay lighter to stick with the Juniors. By that same token, I was doing the rough schedule with New Japan without having any sort of help. If I was really hungry, I would wait until we got to the next rest stop, where you have fried foods, curry, and that’s it. It’s tasty, but if you’re waiting five hours for the next stop and that’s what you ingest, it’s not necessarily going to reflect in your physique or your performance.”

On using supplements: “To be able to carry a product on me and make sure what goes in me is of the highest caliber, that allows you to stay in better shape and have more energy. It’s a different lifestyle than being in Japan, doing what I do now, but the hours are even more odd. I have to do a lot of business overseas and here. I have to adjust my schedule around what is twelve hours different than what I’m living right now. Late nights, early mornings. Supplementing in that regard helps a lot. If I play games, I like to play competitive games; first-person shooters and fighting games. You need to be ready. Even being slowed by a couple frames of animation could be the difference between winning and losing. I like to do everything at the highest level. Even supplementing (with gaming) really helps because it keeps me alert and focused. We have products for that as well. Whether it be me manning the calls at a computer at 7 or 8 am, when I’m going to bed at 5 or 6, I’m able to stay alert and put my best foot forward. I’m not a zombie in those cases. When I have to do things in the ring and it’s a quick segue from doing that to tossing on a pair of tights and doing what I do in the ring, that’s where supplementing comes in as well. We have supplements for hydration, for energy, for mental alertness, there’s something for every situation. The product line keeps expanding. Every time I talk to these guys, they’re working on something new, something groundbreaking, and it’s cool to be on the cutting edge of it and be a part of it all.”