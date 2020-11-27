Kenny Omega Partners With REDCON1 For New Merchandise

Kenny Omega is saving Black Friday, for REDCON1 at least, as he has partnered with the company for a new line of merchandise. Here’s a press release:

REDCON1 is not just a prominent name among bodybuilders, but also pro-wrestlers and fans. In the past year, Singerman noticed many of the REDCON1’s consumers were also fans of professional wrestling or the wrestlers themselves. Last year, he started searching for a partner in the wrestling community, and discovered Kenny Omega, who Sports Illustrated named both wrestler of the year in 2017 and top male wrestler in 2018 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Omega is not only an elite athlete spanning a 20 year career as a global wrestling superstar, but also a like-minded businessman. In addition to being an owner, executive and wrestler for AEW, Omega is lead on creative for the new AEW Games a separate organization that is launching a Next Gen console game and two mobile games.

After using Redcon1 products for over a year, Singerman decided to bring Omega, dubbed “the best in-ring performer alive” to the team. Omega will work with REDCON1 to develop a line of his favorite products and apparel. This not only marks history for REDCON1, but also for the professional wrestling industry, as Omega is the first wrestler to be directly involved in a sports supplement brand developing products.