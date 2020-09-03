wrestling / News

AEW News: Kenny Omega Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa’s AEW Theme Online

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega AEW Dynamite 11-7-19

– Kenny Omega paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. As you can see in the video below, Omega wore Kimura’s T-shirt on the show. The shirt is available at Pro Wrestling Tees with proceeds benefiting Kimura’s family.

– AEW has released their entrance theme for Thunder Rosa online. You can get a copy here via the company’s BandCamp page.

