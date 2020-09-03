wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Pays Tribute to Hana Kimura on Dynamite, Thunder Rosa’s AEW Theme Online
– Kenny Omega paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. As you can see in the video below, Omega wore Kimura’s T-shirt on the show. The shirt is available at Pro Wrestling Tees with proceeds benefiting Kimura’s family.
Omfg Kenny wearing Hana Kimura’s T-shirt 🤯 love u Kenny Omega😍💜 Happy Bday Hana🖤 #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pNHL1Hav5z
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) September 3, 2020
– AEW has released their entrance theme for Thunder Rosa online. You can get a copy here via the company’s BandCamp page.
AVAILABLE NOW!!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
As heard on #AEWDynamite The Brand New Original #AEW Entrance Theme "BLOOD AND GLORY" for none other than @thunderrosa22!! Get your copy here👇https://t.co/ieR91OGCgR pic.twitter.com/GDHrymLcdW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020
