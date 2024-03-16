wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Comments On Possible Rematch with Bryan Danielson

March 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

During his latest stream on Twitch (via Fightful), Kenny Omega spoke about a possible rematch with Bryan Danielson in AEW and how it could be different than their first match. The two wrestled at AEW Grand Slam 2021, which went to a draw.

He said: “Even though my first match with Danielson, I’m really proud of that match, and that was a real fun one. I feel like now that we’ve seen our fair share of stuff and we’ve both been through the ringer a little bit, a second match with us in AEW will probably be visually a lot different and that stakes would be a lot different. I think it would be exciting to do another match with Danielson. That could be something that, at least for me, something would transcend another day at the office.

