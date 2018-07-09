Quantcast

 

Kenny Omega Praises Hiromu Takahashi, Asks For Prayers For His Recovery

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kenny Omega

It was previously reported that IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi may have suffered a broken neck at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. At this time, Takahashi is conscious and is able to sit and talk. IWPG Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega posed the following on Twitter…

