Kenny Omega Praises Hiromu Takahashi, Asks For Prayers For His Recovery

It was previously reported that IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi may have suffered a broken neck at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. At this time, Takahashi is conscious and is able to sit and talk. IWPG Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega posed the following on Twitter…

As everyone may know, “Kenny Omega” isn’t an LIJ guy whatsoever, but there’s no mistaking that Hiromu was one of, if not, our company’s brightest current/future star. Let’s pray for his recovery. #njpw — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 9, 2018