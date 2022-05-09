wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Praises Roman Reigns, Says a Match Between Them Would Surprise People

May 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega Bryan Danielson AEW Dynamite 9-22-21 Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega has never bought into the AEW vs. WWE thing, and he recently gave Roman Reigns his props while responding to a fan on social media. Omega ended up trending last night during WrestleMania Backlash and took to his Twitter to comment on fans using himself and AEW as a comparison to WWE.

Omega wrote:

“Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year.

*checks timeline*

Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show…”

He also responded to a fan who claimed Reigns ” couldn’t last 5 minutes in the ring,” writing:

“I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading