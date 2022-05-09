Kenny Omega Praises Roman Reigns, Says a Match Between Them Would Surprise People

Kenny Omega has never bought into the AEW vs. WWE thing, and he recently gave Roman Reigns his props while responding to a fan on social media. Omega ended up trending last night during WrestleMania Backlash and took to his Twitter to comment on fans using himself and AEW as a comparison to WWE.

Omega wrote:

“Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year. *checks timeline* Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show…”

He also responded to a fan who claimed Reigns ” couldn’t last 5 minutes in the ring,” writing:

“I’m sure he could. He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.”

