Kenny Omega Promises ‘Incredible Matches’ From Japanese Side of Women’s Eliminator Tournament

In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega promised that AEW fans will see “incredible matches” from the Japanese side of the bracket in the Women’s Eliminator tournament. The brackets were revealed earlier this week, with the Japanese matches set for this Monday on Youtube.

He wrote: “Guarantee you’ll see some incredible matches in this thing.”

The first round matches on that side of the bracket include:

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga

* Veny vs. Emi Sakura

* Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

The American side, which has been airing on Dynamite, will include:

* Serena Deeb vs. Riho (winner faces Thunder Rosa in the semifinals)

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Anna Jay vs. Britt Baker