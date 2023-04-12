Kenny Omega Provides Narration For Winnipeg Jets Video

Before their game against the Minnesota Wild last night, the Winnipeg Jets played a video narrated by Kenny Omega. The team ended up winning 3-1 to land a spot in the NHL Playoffs.

What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was…! 😳 Go Jets Go! https://t.co/GPkugTeXta — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 11, 2023