wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Provides Narration For Winnipeg Jets Video

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Kenny Omega Hangman Page Image Credit: AEW

Before their game against the Minnesota Wild last night, the Winnipeg Jets played a video narrated by Kenny Omega. The team ended up winning 3-1 to land a spot in the NHL Playoffs.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading