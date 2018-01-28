Kenny Omega Reacts to Cody Attack at NJPW New Beginning

– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter to react to Cody’s assault on him to end NJPW New Beginning night two. As you can see below, Omega posted to Twitter after the show-ending moment, during which Cody came to the ring to argue with Omega following the latter’s IWGP United States Championship loss to Jay White. Cody hit Omega with the Cross Rhodes and was about to hit him with a chair before Kota Ibushi came out and made the save.

