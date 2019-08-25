Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out

AEW released this video featuring Kenny Omega shooting a promotional video for his match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out and learning in the middle of the shoot that Moxley has been pulled from the match due to a staph infection.

Omega asked who the producer heard the news from, and the producer said Cody. Omega seemed surprised that nobody told him and the producer asked if he wants to reset. Omega said he is mic’d up and might as well talk about Moxley. The video then ends with a graphic which reads: “To Be Continued This Monday on Being the Elite.”