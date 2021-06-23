Kenny Omega Reacts To Andrade el Idolo Wanting AEW World Title Shot

Andrade el Idolo sat down with Jim Ross on last Friday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he said that both the AEW TNT and AEW World titles are goals for him in the future. In a post on Twitter, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega responded to the possible future challenger.

He wrote: “I checked the win/loss record. He ain’t even close. Wins and losses count here, brah.”

Omega and Andrade may not be meeting in AEW right away, but they will square off at AAA TripleMania XXIX on August 14 for the AAA Mega Championship.