Kenny Omega Reacts To Criticism Over AEW Not Signing Deonna Purrazzo

It was previously reported that Deonna Purrazzo had signed with Impact Wrestling, making her return to the promotion after being released from WWE. This is apparently not good for one wrestling fan, who criticized Kenny Omega on Twitter for the women’s division in AEW and not signing her. Omega is reportedly in charge of that division.

The fan wrote: “So word is Deonna Purrazzo is heading to Impact Wrestling. My 1st thought. How is a company like Impact Wrestling, able to have a women’s division that’s 10 times better than AEW’s? Esp when AEW needs all the help they can get for that division? @KennyOmegamanX drops ball again!”

Omega replied: “Truly happy for Deonna but I’m incredibly proud of our division and its athletes. You should try watching some of our matches. Start with the recent title match from a few days ago and then honestly tell me we need help.”

The fan sent back: “With all due respect. I’ve watched them all. Women’s wrestling is pretty much all I watch. From all company’s. I’m sorry to say, & I’m not alone in this feeling. But aside from a couple others, Only thing you’ve really done right is that last match. Improve it is all I ask.”

Omega concluded with: “Some strong thoughts that I very much disagree with, but that’s completely fine. Watch what you enjoy, sir.”

Truly happy for Deonna but I’m incredibly proud of our division and its athletes. You should try watching some of our matches. Start with the recent title match from a few days ago and then honestly tell me we need help. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 27, 2020