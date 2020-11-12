wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Says He’s Ready to Reassume His Responsibilities, Taz Cuts Promo on Darby Allin, Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet Clip
– Kenny Omega is reassuming his responsibilities as the Cleaner, and cut a promo about it on Dynamite. Omega, who is set to face Jon Moxley next month for the World Title, was asked outside Daily’s Place about his upcoming match and said that he’s not coming back; he’s always been there and he’s just ready to reassume his role:
– Team Taz’s feud with Darby Allin continued on Dynamite as Taz came out to cut a promo on Darby Allin as you can see below:
– AEW posted a clip from Tay Conti’s win over Red Velvet from Wednesday:
