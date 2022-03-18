wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Recovering After Knee Surgery, Still No Timetable For Return
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
Kenny Omega has been away from AEW since the Full Gear PPV back in November, and at this time there is still no word on when he will be back. It was previously reported that Omega had been dealing with a number of health concerns before his hiatus, including injuries to his shoulder, hip and knees.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Omega recently had arthroscopic knee surgery and is currently recovering. It will take ten weeks to recover from that. He is also set to have surgery to repair a hernia at the end of the month, and that will take another two months to recover from. There is currently no timetable for his return to AEW.
