Kenny Omega Reflects on 2017 Match With Juice Robinson

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kenny Omega NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

– In a post on social media, AEW star Kenny Omega reflected on the seventh anniversary on his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship match against Juice Robinson at NJPW Destruction in Kobe, which took place seven years ago today. Omega beat Robinson to retain the title in the main event of the card Kenny Omega wrote the following on the matchup:

“There is a very personal story surrounding this match that I’d love to tell but character count wouldn’t allow for it or do it justice here. Aside from all that, Juice took me to the absolute limit and this became the first time I had no choice but to use a Super OWA to get the job done. Juice ain’t no joke and he’d eventually solidify himself as a worthy US champ himself after this.”

Juice Robinson is also currently signed to the AEW roster.

https://twitter.com/CiaranRH93/status/1838431917731123699

