Kenny Omega Reflects On Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight On AEW Dynamite

In a new interview with GameSpot (per Fightful), Kenny Omega reflected on competing in the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight from the November 15, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho teamed together to defeat The Don Callis Family’s Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage. Here are the highlights:

On how much it hurt to be hit with a bicycle in the middle of the match.“I was involved in the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight Match. For as much as a Kendo stick might hurt or some barbed wire, thumbtacks, being hit with a bicycle, full blast, we’re talking 360, discus throw bicycle shot, there’s never quite been anything like it. In fact, I don’t even know if you can see it. I have a scar from the wheel hitting me. It’s not going away. That’s what a bike does to you,” Omega said. “There were comments were like, ‘Oh, this is silly. Why would someone use a bike in a fight? How could that hurt?’ I couldn’t believe people actually think that you’re gonna hit with a real-life bicycle. I get it. I’ve been there. I’m living it, still living it to this day.”

On doing more promotional work:“The dude had the bike in the ring. It’s like, oh man, I know this is a show, ‘Alright, I’ll fucking get hit with a bike.’ So I go in the ring and I’m just getting walloped by this bike and I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys made the right decision, but someone had to do it.’ Does that mean I won’t do it ever again? No, shoot. Let me do promotional work again. I love matches like that. When those weapon attacks do more damage than your normal attack would, there’s a reason for it. It’s not fun, it’s unpleasant.”