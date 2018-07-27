Kenny Omega Remarks on Roman Reigns And Tama Tonga Twitter Feud

After Tama Tonga was locked out of Twitter, he made it his focus to find out who the culprit was who reported him. Tonga had his suspects and tweeted that he believes Roman Reigns is to blame, as reported by Wrestlinginc.com.

Reigns retaliated after The Firing Squad leader cut a promo during the G1 Climax Tournament, by saying Tonga said sounded more like a Drake song. This led to a harsh response from Tonga.

Kenny Omega jumped in to make sense of the validity of the Twitter feud. Omega’s problems with Tongoa stem from an attack by Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku on the Bullet Club at NJPW G1 Special.

Got the #Snitch.

Your bark can’t seem to get OVER your Yard for me to hear you. My yard has no fences, come test your skills here anytime. “Jealousy is a bitch trait”- what album is that from? #RomanTheRat pic.twitter.com/VMTMKjlyNR — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 25, 2018

I actually doubled your lil videos views for you in like 4 hours. You should be thankful. Thanks for the laughs tho! 👍🏽🤙🏽 https://t.co/cfNXpUSSGd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 25, 2018

Thanks for time keeping and view counting, must be looking for new material…writers gave up on you?

If you need more laughs just continue fist cocking, it gets funnier every time. https://t.co/Nt5eR9PsOn — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 26, 2018