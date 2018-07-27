Quantcast

 

Kenny Omega Remarks on Roman Reigns And Tama Tonga Twitter Feud

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Steve Gustafson
Roman Reigns

After Tama Tonga was locked out of Twitter, he made it his focus to find out who the culprit was who reported him. Tonga had his suspects and tweeted that he believes Roman Reigns is to blame, as reported by Wrestlinginc.com.

Reigns retaliated after The Firing Squad leader cut a promo during the G1 Climax Tournament, by saying Tonga said sounded more like a Drake song. This led to a harsh response from Tonga.

Kenny Omega jumped in to make sense of the validity of the Twitter feud. Omega’s problems with Tongoa stem from an attack by Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku on the Bullet Club at NJPW G1 Special.

