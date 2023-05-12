Kenny Omega Reportedly Banged Up After Cage Match on AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer reports that Kenny Omega is said to be ‘a little banged up’ after his cage match with Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite. However, Omega is still said to be doing okay overall.

The match included a spot in which Omega hit a V Trigger that knocked them both through a gimmicked cage wall. The idea was that Omega relaxed his body on the cage collapse. He thought that if he was tense at all, he could have injured himself.