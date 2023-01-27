Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue

Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.

It’s hoped that he will be at the February 1 episode in Dayton, but that’s said to be unconfirmed at this point.