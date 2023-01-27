wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
It’s hoped that he will be at the February 1 episode in Dayton, but that’s said to be unconfirmed at this point.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
- Mick Foley On Bleeding During His WWE Run, Whether Blood Still Has a Place In Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff On Buff Bagwell Joining The NWO, the American Males
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally