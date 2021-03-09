Kenny Omega Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ At AEW Revolution Explosion Finale

You can count Kenny Omega among those who were none too happy at the way AEW Revolution ended, according to a new report. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Omega was “furious” at the finale, which saw Eddie Kingston run out to protect Jon Moxley from the explosion that was supposed to happen only to have the ring posts spark and smoke pour out of the bottom of the ring to little effect.

Alvarez noted that the bomb they used was a “dud” and that it was not supposed to look that way, which of course led to a ton of criticism of the event on social media. He noted that Omega was “furious” about the finish, without providing further elaboration other than to say he was not happy. It was also noted that the company tested the situation beforehand and that it was just that this particular bomb was a dud.

Tony Khan covered for the dud by claiming it was Kenny Omega’s inability to properly design an exploding ring, and Moxley said the same in a promo to fans at the arena after the show went off the air.