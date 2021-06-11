Kenny Omega Reportedly In A Lot Of Pain During Matches

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is ‘hurting pretty badly’ in recent weeks due to multiple injuries.

At the AEW Fan Fest before Double or Nothing, he said that there are days he wakes up and walks around where he thinks it may be time to retire soon, as his body is ‘feeling worse.’ He added that having real fans in the building when he performs makes him feel better.

He recently sliced his hand when giving a belt shot to PAC at the PPV, which needed seven stitches. He also has a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, an athletic hernia and the ‘normal wear and tear’ on his knees. He also had a stomach virus in the last week.

Omega is set to defend the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite on June 26. He will also defend the Impact Wrestling title against Moose tomorrow night at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds.