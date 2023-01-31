Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, WilL be At AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

As of now, Omega is not advertised for Wednesday’s show, which is in Dayton, Ohio. It isn’t yet known if he will appear on-screen or, if he does, how. AEW has been planning a match between The Elite and Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW Trios Tag Team Championships, but they had not announced the date yet because of Omega’s visa problems.