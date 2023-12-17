Kenny Omega Responds To Fan Accusing Him Of Mocking Brock Lesnar’s Diverticulitis

As previously reported, Kenny Omega is out of action indefinitely after being hospitalized for diverticulitis. Some people on Twitter claimed that Omega “deserves” his condition after the AEW Fight Forever game included the F5, renamed ‘Diverticulitis.’ They claimed it was making fun of Brock Lesnar, who nearly died from the condition. Omega responded to one of them, noting that he wasn’t in charge of every aspect of the game and wasn’t aware of the name.

He wrote: “Wtf you talking about? Even if I were in charge of EVERYTHING in game dev, I didn’t even know this name existed. I was creative lead in the early stages. That’s it. CAW move lists ain’t part of that. But sure, I deserve everything I get and worse.”