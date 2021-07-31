Kenny Omega Responds To Person On Twitter Who Claimed He Was Kicked Out of OVW

A wrestling fan on Twitter tried to attack Kenny Omega by claiming he was kicked out of Ohio Valley Wrestling. Omega responded that he’s never been kicked out of anywhere and hasn’t ever wrestled for OVW. During Omega’s brief time in WWE developmental, he was a part of Deep South Wrestling, which is a different company.

He wrote: “This is what happens when you’re proud to be a beta, a follower, and member of a “cult”. You’ll believe anything that fits your desired narrative and publicly look like a f***ing fool for it. (BTW, never once been to OVW. Never been kicked out of any promotion. Try again)”