Kenny Omega Responds to Twitter Troll Who Says He’s ‘Living in the Past’
– Today marks the anniversary of Kenny Omega defeating Kazuchika Okada to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion at Osaka-jo Hall in 2018. Omega beat Okada in a match that went over 64 minutes. It ended Okada’s two-year title reign. Omega noted the anniversary on Twitter, but another user reacted negatively. Omega later got into it with that person over Twitter, which you can see below.
Omega initially wrote, “3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite?” A Twitter user later responded, “F*** greatest. Whens the last time you’ve even had a good match? Quit living in the past. What have you done for us lately?”
Omega then replied, “Well, umm… you could start with the last match I had 2 weeks ago? I spoiled you b****es for far too long.”
In December of last year, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World champion. He currently holds the AEW World title, the Impact World title, and the AAA Mega Championship.
3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite? https://t.co/jpcQn4kBLV
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 8, 2021
Fuck greatest. Whens the last time you've even had a good match? Quit living in the past. What have you done for us lately?
— imjustadumbmark (@Ryanpekar1) June 9, 2021
Well, umm… you could start with the last match I had 2 weeks ago? I spoiled you bitches for far too long.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 9, 2021
