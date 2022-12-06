– AEW star Kenny Omega has responded to a quote by Vince Russo making the rounds on social media, questioning Seth Rollins’ status as a potential future WWE Hall of Famer. Russo stated, “There’s got to be something special about you. What is special about this dude?”

Omega later responded on his Twitter, writing, “I’ll laugh now since I can comfortably predict that he’s a future (very deserving) HOF’r.”