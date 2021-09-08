Kenny Omega Responds to Will Ospreay’s Comments on PWI Rankings, Takes Shot at NJPW

– Earlier today, Will Ospreay issued a response to the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 10 rankings on Twitter. As noted, Kenny Omega topped PWI’s Top 500 this year. Meanwhile, Ospreay ranked No. 7.

Will Ospreay wrote, “I’d beat up number 1 any day of the week and twice on Wednesdays…..just saying.” This later prompted a response from Kenny Omega, who took a shot at NJPW.

Omega later tweeted, “Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation. It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition.”

You can view that exchange below:

