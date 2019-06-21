Kenny Omega Reveals He’s Conducted AEW Business While Playing Apex Legends

In an interview with Kotaku, Kenny Omega spoke about his love of gaming and admitted that he has conducted business for AEW while playing the game Apex Legends. Here are highlights:

On getting to appear at E3 this year: “E3 is kind of the granddaddy; it’s the biggest one of them all. [Last year] I played one level from Mega Man 11 and they allowed me to play the Resident Evil 2 demo. This year, I set aside a week. I’m here to talk about AEW, to play some games, to meet some people.”

On conducting AEW business while playing games: “One of the things I would actually do is, if you want to talk business with me, learn Apex [Legends], we’ll squad up, join a party and we’ll talk all the business you want while we play.”

On if he’s recruited wrestlers that way: “I may or may not have. And there may or may not be more recruits via Apex Legends or some sort of other video game means where we can have a party chat. I’m not going to lie there are times when I’m playing with people online, whether it be just random people or it be people I’ve just set up sessions with and, via how they act online with me, I can tell this guy would be a handful backstage. You’ll get a feeling for how they interact with people, how they multitask, how they handle pressure, if they’re willing to help you out in a jam. You get an indication of how people really are.”