wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Reveals His Favorite Pro Wrestling Characters
July 4, 2022
During a Twitch stream, AEW star Kenny Omega revealed his favorite characters in pro wrestling. Omega named two heels, telling CEOGaming (per Wrestling Inc.), “Vince McMahon, I guess Yeah, he was pretty good. He was a great heel. Who else is good? Million Dollar Man [Ted DiBiase Sr.] was a good character.”
The former AEW World Champion has been out of action now for close to eight months while rehabbing multiple injuries following surgery. It remains unclear if Omega will return before the end of 2022.
