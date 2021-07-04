wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Reveals Inspiration For His New Look
July 4, 2021 | Posted by
Kenny Omega was sporting some new facial hair on AEW Dynamite this week, and he has revealed the inspiration behind it. Omega took to Twitter to confirm that, while many made note that his look was similar to Triple H during the McMahon-Helmsley Era, it was actually a tribute to Harley Race.
Omega wrote in response to a fan who said he had “Harley Race energy”:
“Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career.”
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2021
Kenny Omega with the Harley Race #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gCySQ2fuuD
— Spotty Wiggums ⟡ (@hdottydot) July 1, 2021
