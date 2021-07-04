Kenny Omega Reveals Inspiration For His New Look

Kenny Omega was sporting some new facial hair on AEW Dynamite this week, and he has revealed the inspiration behind it. Omega took to Twitter to confirm that, while many made note that his look was similar to Triple H during the McMahon-Helmsley Era, it was actually a tribute to Harley Race.

Omega wrote in response to a fan who said he had “Harley Race energy”:

“Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career.”

Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2021