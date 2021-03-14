Impact Wrestling News: Omega Tweets About Title vs. Title Match Against Swann, Moose Taking Time Off

– AEW Champion Kenny Omega tweeted in response to Rich Swann unifying the Impact Wrestling and TNA World Titles at Sacrifice on Saturday night and now getting a title vs. title match against Omega at Rebellion on April 24th.

– After his loss to Swann, Moose tweeted that he is taking some time off to reevaluate the past and think about the future.

“Tonight I proved that I’m undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers In the world. I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the Future.”