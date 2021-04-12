wrestling / News

Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Press Conference Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling

Kenny Omega and Rich Swann are set to have a press conference on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The two will face each other ahead of their match for the AEW and Impact World titles at Rebellion on April 25. This is the only segment announced so far for Thursday’s episode, which will feature fallout from Hardcore Justice on Saturday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading