wrestling / News
Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Press Conference Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
Kenny Omega and Rich Swann are set to have a press conference on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The two will face each other ahead of their match for the AEW and Impact World titles at Rebellion on April 25. This is the only segment announced so far for Thursday’s episode, which will feature fallout from Hardcore Justice on Saturday.
The OFFICIAL #IMPACTRebellion press conference ahead of the historic @KennyOmegamanX vs. @GottaGetSwann TITLE vs. TITLE match takes place THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vMu7UYHdUg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Chris Jericho on Joining AEW, Working in New Japan, His WWE Career, and More!
- Backstage Rumor on WrestleMania 37 Announce Team Change With Michael Cole
- Bebe Rexha Shares Backstage Video From WrestleMania 37 With ‘Do Not Slap Leg’ Sign
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos