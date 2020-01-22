Kenny Omega & Riho vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford Set For Jericho Cruise

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW’s first-ever mixed tag team match will happen on Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux cruise. Kenny Omega will team with Riho to take on Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. It’s unknown if this match will be shown to fans who aren’t on the cruise, such as through AEW Dark. A video features Sabian asking for the match, noting that since the cruise is over international waters, they should be allowed to do it. The Bucks then vote in favor and Cody’s vote isn’t needed.