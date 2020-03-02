Kenny Omega Says AEW Has Discussed Doing G1-Style Tournaments

AEW has discussed the idea of doing a G1-style tournament, according to Kenny Omega. Omega spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and said that there have been discussions of having a tournament similar to how NJPW holds major tournaments, and it’s a matter of figuring out the scheduling.

“Every one of those tournaments, they’re rough on the body and it’s tough to figure out a schedule to do so,” Omega said. “Whether it be a round robin tournament, a league style or one night we are definitely looking into a tournament format because people, as a [myself] fan even, I love tournaments. As, a performer they’re tough to do, but I think it really tests the athletes’ mettle and it really separates the men from the boys. Yeah, I would love to do a tournament. I don’t know what we’d call it. Don’t have any ideas for a name, but all of us have been brought on board with tournament. It’s just a matter of figuring out how.”

Omega is a veteran of NJPW’s various tournaments and was the first non-Japanese wrestler to win the G1 Climax.