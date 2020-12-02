Kenny Omega Says AEW Has The Best Tag Team Division In The World

In an interview with Fightful, Kenny Omega spoke about the tag team division in All Elite Wrestling, which he said was the greatest in the world.

He said: “I never lost faith in the pursuit of (tag team success). There are a lot of people who probably don’t know my history and what I accomplished in Japan or overseas. I enjoy tag wrestling and think it’s an art form in itself and it’s a different challenge than putting together a singles match. Especially with AEW, we built the tag division to be the greatest in all of the promotions. I have a lot of faith in our tag division, there are some incredible athletes and teams. The best part of that is that these are all teams that are committed to being the best tag team and the alpha dog in our division. It was awesome to run the gauntlet and work with all these guys. For me, to have this long story and relationship with Hangman Page and explore our characters more so within that division was really rewarding. I’m really glad that Hangman was allowed to show his personality. Inside and outside of wrestling, he has one of the most fun characters to watch in pure form. With how many people we have in AEW, it’s tough to see everyone, so you have to make the best of every situation. You would have thought that maybe our characters would be watered-down in the tag division because we have more bodies to deal with, but being able to play off each other, really helped tell the story of camaraderie and motivation of who we are as people. Now that we’re out of the situation, you’re going to know more about us as people in our singles careers. I’m happy to be able to work with one of my friends and exit out when it was time to do the singles thing, and coming out and having a stronger character for both of us.“