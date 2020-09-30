Kenny Omega Says an AEW Video Game Is in Development

– Speaking to Gamespot, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega discussed a potential AEW video game and what fans could expect from one. Below are some highlights.

Kenny Omega on an AEW video game: “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much more other than I am working very closely creatively with a team. And every few weeks, they have very exciting new things to show us. And I believe that we’re on the right track because I think we have a good team backing us with a lot of very, very good hands that are very capable. And when I can more, I certainly will. And I’m really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have. So it’s a little ways away. We’re not going to be competing head to head against WWE Battlegrounds anytime soon. But when the game is ready, and when it will release, I think it has a very good chance of standing alone is probably the best wrestling product as a video game that you could probably find on the market. That’s the hope anyway.”

On seeing himself as an action figure: “It was really cool. It was sort of just like another benchmark for us to hit as a company. We never knew while we were discussing the potential of running our own company, where that end goal was and just how far we could go with it. And to get our first TV deal, that was huge, and to run pay-per-view, that was large. Suddenly, we’re doing these 3D scans. And now we have these–I’m holding this prototype of an action figure of me. And there are things that just keep happening to us as professional wrestlers that legitimize us as a company and as a real brand. So it was very cool. Very neat. And it’s kind of a double whammy for me because I had two action figures. In the end, I had, you know, the single figure, and then they had a special variant for the actual ring. Two reasons to be really excited at that point.”