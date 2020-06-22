Kenny Omega Says Being The Elite Not Releasing Today

If you were hoping for a dose of Being the Elite to lighten your day, Kenny Omega has some bad news. Omega announced on Monday that there will not be an episode released, as he and the Young Bucks “I have decided to hold off” on releasing this week’s episode.

The announcement comes after a difficult weekend for fans and those within in the wrestling industry alike, as allegations of sexual misconduct have made their way through the industry. AEW was not immune to this either, as Jimmy Havoc’s status is being “evaluated” after allegations have come out against him and Sammy Guevara has been suspended after a 2016 joke about wanting to rape Sasha Banks has resurfaced.

Omega did not explain the specific reason why BTE will not be released, only adding that “We hope to be back some day in the near future.”