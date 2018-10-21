Kenny Omega Says He and Cody Bonded Over Netflix’s Trollhunters

– Kenny Omega and Cody bonded via what is perhaps a surprising source: Netflix’s Trollhunters series. Omega revealed the news during an interview with Alicia Atout, which you can see below.

“I watched it on a whim”, said Omega of the series, which is created by Guillermo del Toro. “Just thinking that everything that’s CG animated from either DreamWorks or Pixar is just so good all the time. And I saw that DreamWorks had done Trollhunters, and I thought, ‘This being a series, wow! This is going to be longer than a one-and-a-half hour jog, so I’m going to give this a shot.’ I think we had like three seasons of it. It’s just so good for me, and again character development, and the way it’s animated, I love it. And Cody loves it too. So it allowed us to close the gap between one another. We became closer because of that. And for our love for animals, dogs especially.”